Chargers draft RB Isaiah Spiller with No. 123 pick

The LA Chargers added more talent to their backfield as they selected former Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller with the No. 123 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He rushed for more than 900 yards in all three seasons of his college football career and didn’t have a whole lot more to prove before declaring for the draft.

Scouting Report

Spiller came into college as one of the top prospects in the country and is ready to transition his game to the NFL level. He led Texas A&M in rushing all three seasons and proved he could handle a significant workload throughout his career. One area that needs work is his ability as a third-down back when it comes to handling protections on the blitz. If he gets some of those areas of the position down, he could put together a solid pro career.

Career statistics

Fantasy football impact

The Chargers already have Austin Ekeler as the workhouse running back. Justin Jackson has shown he can be a productive player in a bigger role. Spiller provides some depth in the backfield given some of the injuries LA dealt with last season, but he’s unlikely to gain significant carries from the jump. Spiller likely starts out on special teams as a return man.