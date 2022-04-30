Raiders draft RB Zamir White with No. 122 pick

The former Bulldog is going to the Las Vegas Raiders after they selected him with the 122nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Months after winning a national championship, Zamir White looks to take his skills to the next level.

Scouting Report

White is a power runner and is coming off two very successful seasons at Georgia. White will lay his shoulder into defenders and will not stop running until he hears the whistle. In 2021, he led his national championship team with 856 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. White was used as an early-down back during his time at Georgia and will need to improve his skills as a pass-catcher to have a big role in the NFL, only recorded 9 receptions in the 2021 season.

White has torn both his ACLs in back-to-back seasons (2017 and 2018) which will likely cause him to fall in the draft but his power running and ability to make a cut and explode through holes give him a good chance to be successful in the NFL.

Career statistics

﻿If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

Zamir White is a great compliment to Josh Jacobs for this season, who has dealt with a ton of injuries in the past. After declining Jacobs’ option for next season, White could be the future at running back for the Raiders. In season-long fantasy, White likely would go undrafted, but in dynasty leagues, White could be a great pick.