Texans draft RB Dameon Pierce with 107th pick

Dameon Pierce is headed to the Houston Texans after being selected early in the fourth round in the 2022 NFL Draft. Pierce played four years for the Flordia Gators before declaring for the 2022 draft. Although never the heartbeat of the Gator's offense, Pierce has been a consistent part of the Florida offense and looks NFL ready.

Scouting Report

Pierce scored an impressive 13 touchdowns on 100 touches his senior year and averaged 5.7 yards per carry. Tacking onto his production as a rusher, he also racked up 19 receptions for 216 yards and three touchdowns in the 2021 season. Pierce made the most of his opportunities as a pass-blocker at the collegiate level too, which translates well in making the jump to the NFL. His abilities there in combination with his size will allow him to contribute immediately in a third-down role.

Pierce had 329 rushing attempts for a total of 1,806 yards and 22 touchdowns during his four years at Flordia. During his last two years as a Gator, he found success as a receiver recording 36 receptions for 372 yards and four touchdowns combined in those two years. Pierce earned PFF’s highest grade rushing (93.6) last season, managing 39 broken tackles on 100 carries in 2021.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

The Texans current backfield doesn't standout and there is definitely some room for opportunity. Pierce has a chance to make some noise in his rookie season. As he’s versatile, Pierce can make some big plays in the passing game. This likely won't be a guy picked in fantasy drafts, however, this could be a guy picked up on the waiver wire later in the season.