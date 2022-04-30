Browns draft RB Jerome Ford with No. 156 pick

The Cleveland Browns decided to make an addition to their running back room as they landed Jerome Ford with the No. 156 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Ford played two years with the Alabama Crimson Tide before transferring to play his last two college football seasons with the Cincinnati Bearcats, coming off a fantastic final season. He’ll join Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in Cleveland to continue in Kevin Stefanski’s tradition of rushing dominance.

Scouting Report

Ford has excellent size for an NFL running back and exploded for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns with Cincinnati in 2021. He is a fantastic athlete for the position and shouldn’t have too difficult of a time adjusting with his speed and power. Ford will need some NFL coaching to turn that athleticism into being more of a complete running back because he has traits of a player who could last a while in this league.

Career statistics

Fantasy football impact

Everybody knows how stacked the Browns running back room is with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and even D’Ernest Johnson making big strides this past season. Jerome Ford is a speed back who can have a big impact for the Browns. I would expect Ford to be a role player for his first few seasons in Cleveland. Look for him to play on special teams a lot with the hope that he can take on a role on the offense in a few seasons when the running back room isn’t as crowded.