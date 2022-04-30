Miami Heat injury report for second round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The No. 1 seed Miami Heat took care of business in the first round of the playoffs, sending the Atlanta Hawks packing in five games. Three of the four wins were done by double-digit margins, while Game 5 was just a three-point win as they closed out the series without Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry.

The Heat move on to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round, and they’ll hope to do it with a fully healthy squad before the series begins on Monday, May 2.

Let’s take a look at the Heat injury report and how it may impact the series.

Miami Heat injury report

The Heat returned to practice on Friday at FTX Arena, but they were missing a few key players with injuries.

Jimmy Butler (knee inflammation), Tyler Herro (non-COVID illness), Caleb Martin (ankle sprain), Kyle Lowry (hamstring strain), and P.J. Tucker (calf strain) were all held out of practice due to their various injuries. Butler and Lowry are the only two of the bunch who missed time in the first round, as they were sidelined for Game 5. Herro, Martin, and Tucker all played in Tuesday’s game, and the expectation is that those three will be ready to go for Sunday’s series opener against the 76ers.

All five players are listed as day-to-day, so we’ll find out who, if anyone, will be sidelined for Monday’s game as it gets closer. Miami obviously showed some struggles in the final game against the Hawks without Butler and Lowry, but were still able to get the job done. That might not be the case against a 76ers team who is coming off a 132-97 blowout of the Raptors in Game 6, so Miami will hope to have all its players rested and healthy before the series gets started.