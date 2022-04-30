Suns injury report for second round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Phoenix Suns got an unexpected test from the New Orleans Pelicans in round one of the NBA playoffs, getting taken to six games before ultimately putting them down in a 115-109 victory in Game 6. The top seed in the Western Conference has now advanced to round two, where it’ll engage the Dallas Mavericks in a seven-game series. Game 1 is set to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday.

Let’s take a look at the Suns injury report and how it may impact the series.

Suns injury report

The biggest health concern for the Suns heading into the second round is, of course, Devin Booker’s lingering hamstring injury. He sustained the injury in Game 2 of the first round and was sidelined for the next three games with early reports suggesting that he’d be out for 2-3 weeks.

However, the star guard would return for Game 6, putting up 13 points and five rebounds in the series clincher. His effectiveness early in the series will be something to monitor as he won’t be 100 percent.