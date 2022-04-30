Warriors injury report for second round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Golden State Warriors will continue their pursuit of a championship as they head into the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors were able to make quick work of the Denver Nuggets and have their star point guard Stephen Curry fully healthy.

Let’s take a look at the Warriors injury report and how it may impact the series.

Warriors injury report

The only notable player who will officially end up on Golden State’s injury report for now is Andre Iguodala. The veteran forward has been dealing with a variety of injuries this season, but appears to be getting over them at the right time. Head coach Steve Kerr has given Iguodala minutes in the postseason, so his injury could affect the rotation.

Curry is no longer on a minutes restriction and will likely keep getting starts. Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. were placed on injury management programs throughout the season, but have been able to to stay off the injury report in the playoffs.