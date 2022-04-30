Celtics injury report for second round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Boston Celtics look like the best team in the East after a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets has them in the second round of the playoffs. The Celtics faced some questions about setting themselves up to face the Nets in the first round with a win in last game of the regular season but that talk proved to be silly.

Boston now gets a shot at the defending champions when it faces the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round. Let’s take a look at the Celtics injury report and how it may impact the series.

Celtics injury report

For now, the Celtics don’t have any official injuries. Robert Williams is still working his way back from the meniscus injury and will probably see his minutes go up as he continues to feel better. The Celtics have known about Williams’ recovery for a while now and he even played in the final games against Brooklyn.

The big news is Jaylen Brown reportedly dealing with a knee issue. He’s expected to be available for Sunday’s opener against the Bucks, but this is the type of lingering injury that can become much worse. Hopefully, Brown is only dealing with some minor pain and can shake this soreness.