Philadelphia 76ers injury report for second round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers closed out their first round series with a big 132-97 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 on Wednesday night. The Sixers got off to a 3-0 lead in the series, but the Raptors battled back and won the next two straight before Philadelphia was able to finish them off in Game 6.

The Sixers will now look ahead to their second round series against the No. 1 seed Miami Heat, which gets underway on Monday, May 2.

Let’s take a look at the 76ers injury report and how it may impact the series.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

The Sixers, fortunately for them, are heading into this series with a fully healthy squad. The only player listed on their injury report is 21-year-old center Charles Bassey, who has been sidelined since April 8 with a shoulder injury. The rookie has been playing with G League side Delaware Blue Coats, but rejoined the Sixers for their playoff run. Even when he returns from his injury, he’s not expected to be part of coach Doc Rivers’ rotation throughout the playoffs.

Aside from Bassey, everyone on the Sixers is listed healthy. Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in this thumb, but the MVP contender is set to power through the issue. It hasn’t done much to slow down Embiid in terms of production, but the center is going to be dealing with pain. That is going to potentially have an impact, especially against a physical team like Miami.