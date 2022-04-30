Bucks injury report for second round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The defending champions Milwaukee Bucks looked sluggish in the first two games of their series against the Chicago Bulls, but quickly turned things around win three straight games and take the series. The 4-1 result means the Bucks now match up with the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Let’s take a look at the Bucks injury report and how it may impact the series.

Bucks injury report

The major injury of note for Milwaukee is All-Star shooting guard Khris Middleton, who is continuing to recover from a sprained MCL. Middleton has already been ruled out for the series, and could potentially miss the start of the conference finals as well if the Bucks make it that far.

The other injury of concern for Milwaukee is George Hill. The veteran continues to miss time with an abdominal injury. Hill likely wouldn’t play heavy minutes if he was active, but the guard would be a decent contributor in the rotation and has proven he can be a capable three-point shooter.