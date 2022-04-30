Mavericks injury report for second round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks managed to hold off the Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA playoffs, edging their opponent 98-96 in Game 6 to win the series. The Mavs now have a date with the top seed in the Western Conference as they’ll face the Phoenix Suns in the second round. Game 1 is set to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday.

Let’s take a look at the Mavericks injury report and how it may impact the series.

Mavericks injury report

The lingering calf injury of Luka Doncic will be something to keep an eye on heading into the series. The star guard sustained the injury in the final game of the regular season and subsequently missed the first three games of the first round. Returning in Game 4, he looked and played like himself for the rest of the series, so he seems to be fine at the moment. We’ll see if he’s back to 100 percent at the start of the Phoenix series.