Grizzlies injury report for second round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies closed out their series agains the Minnesota Timberwolves in style with another late comeback in Game 6, sending the No. 2 seed in the West to the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Memphis will face the Golden State Warriors in the conference semifinals.

Let’s take a look at the Grizzlies injury report and how it may impact the series.

Grizzlies injury report

Steven Adams is in health and safety protocols right now for Memphis. He could be an important piece in this series given Golden State’s lack of size on the interior. If Adams gets back soon, he can make an impact on the glass and create second shots for Memphis.

Killian Tillie and Santi Aldama are likely to remain out for the Grizzlies, but neither are key rotation players anyway. These injuries likely won’t impact Memphis regardless of future availability in this series.