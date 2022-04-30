Grizzlies vs. Warriors series predictions in second round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors meet in a highly anticipated second round matchup, with the Grizzlies trying to start their own legacy while the Warriors hope to extend a dynasty. Here’s how both teams stack up when it comes to series odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors predictions

Odds to win series: Grizzlies +200, Warriors -260

Regular season record: Grizzlies 56-26, Warriors 53-29

Head-to-head record: Grizzlies 3-1

Memphis has been solid against Golden State in the regular season but this is the playoffs. The Warriors have the experience and mojo when it comes to postseason play, and the Grizzlies had some tough moments against Minnesota. If a few blown leads don’t go Memphis’ way, this could be a different matchup. Even without homecourt advantage, it’s hard to pick against the Warriors.

Pick: Warriors in 6 games

Golden State should be able to win every home game, as the Warriors sported a 31-10 home record. Even with the Grizzlies having talent across the board, their shaky play suggests Golden State will take at least one game in Memphis. The Warriors will take this series at home in Game 6.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.