Series props for Heat vs. 76ers in second round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The No. 1 seed Miami Heat will take on the No. 4 seed Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Heat easily got by the Atlanta Hawks, closing out their first round series in just five games. The Sixers had a little harder time as they got out to a 3-0 lead, but the Toronto Raptors battled back to win the next two straight. Philadelphia closed out the series in Game 6 with a commanding 132-97 win.

While the series gets underway on Monday, May 2, let’s take a look at some of the best series props ahead of the action. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Heat vs. 76ers series props

Series correct score: Heat 4-2 (+450)

With Joel Embiid’s injury, the Heat become heavy favorites to win this series. Miami was already slightly ahead on the opening odds, so this will move the line further in its direction. James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris are performing well enough to make this a series, but the Heat should still prevail in five or six games. Depending on when Embiid comes back, this number could shift.

Series spread: Heat -1.5 games (-150)

We’re in on the Heat winning in six games, so this is another prop to naturally add. Embiid is out indefinitely, so Miami is rightfully favored to win this series. It’s unlikely this thing goes to seven games, which would be the only scenario where the Heat win but don’t cover.

Series total games: 6 (+260)

Harden is worth a game on his own, with the 76ers supporting cast being worth about another game. The Heat should win this series, but it won’t be as easy as many are anticipating. The matchup going five games (+235) is also an enticing option but six games seems more in line with what the 76ers have, even with Embiid sidelined.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.