Series props for Suns vs. Mavericks in second round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The No. 1 seed Phoenix Suns will take on the No. 4 seed Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, set to get underway on Monday, May 2. The Suns got Devin Booker back from a hamstring injury in Game 6 of their first round series as Chris Paul led the team in his absence, defeating the Pelicans in six. The Mavericks also handled their first round series in six games, taking down the Utah Jazz even while missing Luka Doncic (calf) for the first three games.

As the Suns prepare to take on the Mavericks in the next round, let’s take a look at some of the best series props to look for ahead of the action. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Suns vs. Mavericks series props

Series correct score: Suns 4-2 (+400)

The Suns winning in five is the odds-on favorite here, but the Mavericks have showed enough resiliency to push this to at least six games. Dallas gets Doncic back healthy for this series from the start, and Jalen Brunson is showing out in the playoffs. The Mavericks likely won’t win this series, but they’ll test the Suns on multiple occasions.

Series games: 6 (+215)

Every playoffs series the Mavs have played with Doncic has gone at least six games. There’s no reason to believe this one will wrap up sooner than that. We’re already on Suns 4-2, so might as well add this bet at plus money.

Series spread: Suns -1.5 games (-135)

Phoenix should work Booker back into his usual workload within a few games, which will be the difference in this series. The Suns are the better team overall and will exploit Dallas’ weaknesses effectively. The Mavericks will win a few games on the back of Doncic and Brunson, but take Phoenix on the series spread.

