Series props for Grizzlies vs. Warriors in second round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors meet in the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs looking to achieve the same goal but with different implications for each franchise. The Grizzlies are attempting to kickstart a long window of contention with a conference finals appearance, while the Warriors hope to extend their dynasty with another banner this year. Here’s a look at the best series props for this matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors series props

Series correct score: Warriors 4-2 (+250)

This is the odds-on favorite in this category, but the Grizzlies winning 4-3 is next on the list. That shows how close the margins will be in this series, and no team has been better at winning on the margins than the Warriors. They’ll be able to hold serve at home and should steal a game early on the road to ice this series in Game 6.

Series total games: 6 (+180)

We’ve already backed the Warriors to win in six, so this is a natural bet to add. The Grizzlies won’t fold easily and should be able to push this series to at least six games. It’s hard to see Golden State losing at home, so the only chance for Memphis is if it holds serve at the FedEx Forum. Given the shaky performances against the Timberwolves, that’s unlikely.

Warriors to win Game 1 and series (+115)

The Grizzlies lost Game 1 to the T-Wolves before eventually closing the series. Memphis is coming off an emotional Game 6 win, while the Warriors are well-rested and healthy. Back Golden State to start the series off on the right foot and go on to win the matchup.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.