When does the second round start in the 2022 NBA Playoffs?

The 2022 NBA playoffs have moved to the second round, which officially begins Sunday, May 1 with the Boston Celtics hosting the Milwaukee Bucks. That game will be on ABC at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The second round continues Monday with the No. 1 seeds from each conference in action. The Miami Heat will host the Philadelphia 76ers before the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks square off in the second game of a TNT doubleheader. The action starts Monday with Heat-76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s an updated look at how the playoff bracket is shaping up as the second round gets underway.

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Miami Heat vs. No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks

Western Conference

No. 1 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 4 Dallas Mavericks

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 3 Golden State Warriors