Flying Pig Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 24th Flying Pig Marathon will be held on Sunday, May 1st in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Marathon will begin at 6:30 a.m. ET on Elm Street. This race is a qualifying event for a future Boston Marathon. The 2020 race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and any registered runners were able to either participate virtually or push their registration to a later year.

Start time

The 2022 Flying Pig Marathon will get started at 6:30 a.m. ET. Runners will have to maintain a 16:00-mile time to ensure being able to safely finish the race as the course re-opens.

How to watch

The only way to follow the action in the Flying Pig Marathon will be to catch it in person. The event has certain places specifically for spectators and information on those can be found here.

Course map

The course is said to “fly” around the city of Cincinnati. The course also winds through the streets of Covington, Newport, Mariemont, Fairfax, and Columbia Township.

A map of the course can be found here.

Weather

Weather for Cincinnati Ohio, via AccuWeather shows rain in the forecast on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, May 1st the high is 75 while the low is 53. There will be a thunderstorm in spots and the chance of rain is 40%. The course will likely be wet, but runners may get lucky with a somewhat sunny day if the rain on Sunday can hold off.

Who won the last race?

The 2021 race was won by Alex Gold who finished in 2:26:28. He was followed by J.T. MacKay (2:28:31) and Steve Matthews (2:29:28) for the top three male finishers.

The fastest time by a female runner was 2:43:44 by Caitlin Keen. She was followed by Amy Manning (3:00:21) and Allison Pitt (3:01:15) as the top three female finishers.