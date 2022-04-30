Toronto Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The Toronto Marathon was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returns in 2022 and will be held on Sunday, May 1st. This marathon meets international standards and is considered a qualifier for a future Boston Marathon. It is expected that anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 runners will participate in the event.

Start time

The marathon gets started at 7:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action of the 2022 Toronto Marathon will be in person. If you want to track the progress of an individual runner you can use the Sportstats App.

Course map

The race will begin on Yonge St. between Elmhurst Ave. and Harlandale Ave. It will finish at the BMO Field off of Princes’ Blvd.

An interactive course map can be found here.

Weather

There is good news and bad news for the weather forecast according to AccuWeather. The bad news is that it is going to be chilly. The good news is that most runners should miss the predicted afternoon showers. The high is 49 while the low is 44 with a 40% chance of rain.

Who won the last race?

The last Toronto Marathon was held in 2019. Ken Lagat won the event with a time of 2:28:52. Dale Findlay had the fastest time for a female competitor as she ran the marathon in 2:54:00.