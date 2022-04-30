Vancouver Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 Vancouver Marathon will be the 50th running of this event. It occurs every year on the first Sunday of the month and this year will be held on Sunday, May 1st. It wasn’t held for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is one of Canada’s largest marathon and it is considered a qualifying event for a future Boston Marathon. As a reminder, Vancouver is in the Pacific time zone.

Start time

The marathon will get started at 11:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch

There will be two block parties that spectators can attend to cheer on the runners. The first will be held at English Bay from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Kitsilano will host the other from 12:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET. Otherwise, you can track competitors on the RTRT App.

Course map

The race will get started at Queen Elizabeth Park and will run through Pacific Spirit Park. It weaves around Vancouver, including Stanley Park before ending at Downtown Pender Street.

A course map can be found here.

Weather

According to AccuWeather, the forecast for Vancouver, Canada looks chilly but dry. On Sunday, the high is 58 while the low is 45. It will be very cloudy and there is a 15% chance of rain.

Who won the last race?

The last iteration of this marathon was held in 2019. Yuki Kawauchi from Japan won the race with a time of 2:15:01. The fastest time for a female runner was 2:41:28 by Yuko Mizuguchi.