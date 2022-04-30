Providence Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 Providence Marathon will take place on Sunday, May 1st. The race was virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returned last year. The Providence Marathon is an official Boston Marathon qualifier.

Start time

The 2022 Providence Marathon will get started at 7:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The best way to catch the action of the 2022 Providence Marathon is in person. You can find recommended spectator spots here.

Course map

The race begins in downtown Providence and weaves along the Providence River. It comes to an end by the Rhode Island State House.

A link to the course map can be found here.

Weather

The weather in Providence looks pretty good for race day. AccuWeather has the high at 63 with the low at 46. The weather forecast is described as “mostly sunny and warmer” with a 6% chance of rain.

Who won the last race?

The 2021 Providence Marathon was held on May 2nd. Connor Rockett won the event with a time of 2:23:00. He was followed by Samuel Fazioli (2:23:33) and Zachary Hoagland (2:26:25).

Valeria Curtis had the fastest time for female participants running the marathon in 2:45:35. She was followed by Christine Myers (2:50:38) and Rachel Rodin (2:50:39) for the fastest female competitors.