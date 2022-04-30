Pittsburgh Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The Pittsburgh Marathon returns for the first time since 2019 on Sunday, May 1st. This could be one of the more challenging marathons because Pittsburgh is known not only for its three rivers but also for its hills. The race will start near Wood St. downtown and will end near the Convention Center near 10th street.

Start time

The marathon will begin at 7:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

How to watch

The watch won’t be live-streamed or shown on television outside of highlights on local news. The best way to follow the action would be to view it in person along the course.

Course map

The course weaves through Pittsburgh going by PNC Park, Heinz Field, the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University among other Pittsburgh landmarks.

A link to the course map can be found here.

Weather

The weather for race day in Pittsburgh doesn’t look the best. The high is 67 and the low 59 which sounds great. There is unfortunately a 72% chance of rain and the description of the day at AccuWeather is “couple of thunderstorms”.

Who won the last race?

The Pittsburgh Marathon was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registered runners were able to participate virtually or elect for a refund.

In 2019, Boniface Kongin won the event with a time of 2:10:34. The fastest time for a female competitor for the 2019 Pittsburgh Marathon was Bizuwork Getahun Kasaye who ran the marathon in 2:36:29.