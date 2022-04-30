How to watch the A-Game 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, April 30th with the A-Game 200 at Dover International Speedway. This is the 10th race of the Xfinity Series calendar. Practice and Qualifying will take place on Friday, with the race following up on Saturday. All events for the A-Game 200 will be broadcast on FS1.

The race will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET. You can watch a live stream on FS1, or the FOX Sports App. The race is 200 laps and usually lasts right at two hours. Christopher Bell won the race in 2019 with a time of 1:48:56. Justin Allgaier won in 2020 when the race was held in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He won in almost an identical time of 1:48:57. The reigning winner of this race is Austin Cindric who won last year in 2:10:47.

How to watch the A-Game 200

Date: Saturday, April 30th

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live streaming the A-Game 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.