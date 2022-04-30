 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch the A-Game 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the A-Game 200 of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover International Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
NASCAR XFINITY Series driver, David Starr, driver of the #44 ZACHRY Toyota during the NASCAR XFINITY Series Hisense 200 at Dover International Speedway in Dover DE. Photo by David Hahn/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, April 30th with the A-Game 200 at Dover International Speedway. This is the 10th race of the Xfinity Series calendar. Practice and Qualifying will take place on Friday, with the race following up on Saturday. All events for the A-Game 200 will be broadcast on FS1.

The race will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET. You can watch a live stream on FS1, or the FOX Sports App. The race is 200 laps and usually lasts right at two hours. Christopher Bell won the race in 2019 with a time of 1:48:56. Justin Allgaier won in 2020 when the race was held in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He won in almost an identical time of 1:48:57. The reigning winner of this race is Austin Cindric who won last year in 2:10:47.

How to watch the A-Game 200

Date: Saturday, April 30th
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live streaming the A-Game 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 A-Game 200 Entry List

Pos Driver Car # Time
Pos Driver Car # Time
1 Brandon Jones 19 22.872
2 Sam Mayer 1 22.923
3 Noah Gragson 9 23.018
4 Josh Berry 8 23.023
5 Ty Gibbs 54 23.075
6 Riley Herbst 98 23.114
7 Justin Allgaier 7 23.157
8 A.J. Allmendinger 16 23.182
9 John Hunter Nemechek 18 23.223
10 Anthony Alfredo 23 23.262
11 Sheldon Creed 2 23.279
12 Chandler Smith 26 23.324
13 Jeb Burton 27 23.344
14 Bayley Currey 4 23.387
15 Rajah Caruth 44 23.406
16 Brett Moffitt 02 23.409
17 Daniel Hemric 11 23.426
18 Landon Cassill 10 23.455
19 Alex Labbe 36 23.459
20 Austin Hill 21 23.464
21 Kaz Grala 48 23.48
22 Brandon Brown 68 23.583
23 Parker Retzlaff 38 23.621
24 Jeremy Clements 51 23.672
25 Myatt Snider 31 23.716
26 Ryan Vargas 6 23.733
27 David Starr 08 23.777
28 Ryan Ellis 45 23.781
29 Kyle Weatherman 34 23.786
30 Stefan Parsons 99 23.795
31 J.J. Yeley 66 23.803
32 Joe Graf, Jr. 07 23.822
33 Josh Williams 78 23.96
34 Mason Massey 91 23.974
35 Chad Finchum 13 24.721
36 Patrick Emerling 35 25.033
37 Matt Mills 5 26.554
38 Brennan Poole 47 DNQ
39 Ryan Sieg 39 DNQ

More From DraftKings Nation