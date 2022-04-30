What time is the 2022 A-Game 200 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, April 30 with the A-Game 200 at Dover International Speedway. Qualifying wrapped on Friday and all eyes are now on the race on Sunday. The race starts at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FS1 or FOX Sports App.

The race is 200 laps and usually lasts right at two hours. Christopher Bell won the race in 2019 with a time of 1:48:56. Justin Allgaier won in 2020 when the race was held in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He won in almost an identical time of 1:48:57. The reigning winner of this race is Austin Cindric who won last year in 2:10:47.

Brandon Jones claimed the pole position for Saturday’s race and Sam Mayer will join him on the front row. Ty Gibbs is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds. He’s followed by Noah Gragson (+550), Justin Allgaier (+600), Jones (+700), and John H. Nemechek and Josh Berry (both +750).