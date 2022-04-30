NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Duramax Drydene 400

This weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race will be the Duramax Drydene 400. This is the 11th race of the season and it will be held at the Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware on Sunday, May 1st. Ahead of the race on Sunday, qualifying will take place on Saturday, April 30th.

There will be a practice session that begins at 10:30 a.m. ET and will last 30 total minutes with each group of drivers getting a separate 15-minute session. Qualifying will begin at 11:15 a.m. ET and will air on FS1.

Qualifying will be a little different for the Duramax Drydene 400. All of the drivers will be split into two groups. The first group will run a single, car two-lap qualifier with their fastest time counting. The five fastest drivers will move on to the final round of qualifying. This process will repeat with the drivers in Group B with their five fastest advancing to the next stage of qualifying. The final round will be another single, car two-lap qualifier that will determine the race grid for the first five rows of Sunday’s race including pole position.