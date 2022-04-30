 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Duramax Drydene 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Cup Series Duramax Drydene 400 at the Dover International Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Cole Custer (41) Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang Haas Tooling.com, Kurt Busch (1) Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet Camaro Yorktel/Caregility, Ryan Newman (6) Rousch Fenway Racing Ford Mustang Guaranteed Rate.com and Aric Almirola (10) Stewart Haas Racing Ford Mustang Smithfield/Weis Markets during the NASCAR Cup Series - Drydene 400 on May 16, 2021 at Dover International Speedway in Dover, DE. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race will be the Duramax Drydene 400. This is the 11th race of the season and it will be held at the Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware on Sunday, May 1st. Ahead of the race on Sunday, qualifying will take place on Saturday, April 30th.

There will be a practice session that begins at 10:30 a.m. ET and will last 30 total minutes with each group of drivers getting a separate 15-minute session. Qualifying will begin at 11:15 a.m. ET and will air on FS1.

Qualifying will be a little different for the Duramax Drydene 400. All of the drivers will be split into two groups. The first group will run a single, car two-lap qualifier with their fastest time counting. The five fastest drivers will move on to the final round of qualifying. This process will repeat with the drivers in Group B with their five fastest advancing to the next stage of qualifying. The final round will be another single, car two-lap qualifier that will determine the race grid for the first five rows of Sunday’s race including pole position.

2022 Duramax Drydene 400 Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Ryan Preece 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Josh Bilicki 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation