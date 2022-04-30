How to watch NASCAR qualifying for DuraMax Drydene 400 via live online stream

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, DE, this weekend for the DuraMax Drydene 400. Just one day before the running of the “Monster Mile,” drivers will compete in the qualifying rounds on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. ET and it will be broadcasted on FS1.

The 36 drivers will be split into two groups and the top five from each group will advance to the final round, where they’ll compete for the pole position for Sunday’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifier on Saturday, you can live stream it on FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Duramax Drydene 400

Date: Saturday, April 30

Time: 11:15 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App