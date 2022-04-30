How to watch NASCAR qualifying for DuraMax Drydene 400 via live online stream

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, DE, this weekend for the DuraMax Drydene 400. Just one day before the running of the “Monster Mile,” drivers will compete in the qualifying rounds on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. ET and it will be broadcasted on FS1.
The 36 drivers will be split into two groups and the top five from each group will advance to the final round, where they’ll compete for the pole position for Sunday’s race.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifier on Saturday, you can live stream it on FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
How to watch qualifying for the Duramax Drydene 400
Date: Saturday, April 30
Time: 11:15 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App
2022 Duramax Drydene 400 Entry List
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|14
|Ryan Preece
|15
|15
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|17
|Kyle Busch
|18
|18
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|19
|Christopher Bell
|20
|20
|Harrison Burton
|21
|21
|Joey Logano
|22
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23
|William Byron
|24
|24
|Justin Haley
|31
|25
|Michael McDowell
|34
|26
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|27
|Cole Custer
|41
|28
|Ty Dillon
|42
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|30
|Kurt Busch
|45
|31
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|32
|Alex Bowman
|48
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|34
|Josh Bilicki
|77
|35
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|36
|Daniel Suarez
|99