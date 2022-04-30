 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for DuraMax Drydene 400 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Duramax Drydene 400 qualifying on Sunday at Dover International Speedway via live online stream.

By Nick Simon
/ new
NASCAR: GEICO 500 Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, DE, this weekend for the DuraMax Drydene 400. Just one day before the running of the “Monster Mile,” drivers will compete in the qualifying rounds on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. ET and it will be broadcasted on FS1.

The 36 drivers will be split into two groups and the top five from each group will advance to the final round, where they’ll compete for the pole position for Sunday’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifier on Saturday, you can live stream it on FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Duramax Drydene 400

Date: Saturday, April 30
Time: 11:15 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

2022 Duramax Drydene 400 Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Ryan Preece 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Josh Bilicki 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation