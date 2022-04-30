NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for Duramax Drydene 400

The 2022 Duramax Drydene 400 is set to get underway on Sunday, May 1st. The “Monster Mile” at Dover International Speedway in Delaware will play host to this race. The Duramax Drydene 400 starts at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be available to watch on FS1 and the FOX Sports app. Qualifying for the race is set for 11:15 a.m. ET to broadcast on FS1.

Qualifying will be a little different for the Duramax Drydene 400. All of the drivers will be split into two groups. The first group will run a single, car two-lap qualifier with their fastest time counting. The five fastest drivers will move on to the final round of qualifying. This process will repeat with the drivers in Group B with their five fastest advancing to the next stage of qualifying. The final round will be another single, car two-lap qualifier that will determine the race grid for the first five rows of Sunday’s race including pole position.

Kyle Larson is favored to win, installed at +450 on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by William Byron and Chase Elliot at +900. Last year’s race winner Alex Bowman is in tow at +1000.

Here’s a look at the full entry list for the Duramax Drydene 400, which we’ll update with the official starting lineup when qualifying wraps on Saturday.