NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for Duramax Drydene 400

The Duramax Drydene 400 takes place on Sunday, May 1 this year. We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s race at the Dover International Speedway.

By DKNation Staff
Ryan Blaney (#12 Team Penske Wurth Ford) leads the cars through Turn 1 during the running of the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 race on April 24, 2022 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 Duramax Drydene 400 is set to get underway on Sunday, May 1st. The “Monster Mile” at Dover International Speedway in Delaware will play host to this race. The Duramax Drydene 400 starts at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be available to watch on FS1 and the FOX Sports app. Qualifying for the race is set for 11:15 a.m. ET to broadcast on FS1.

Qualifying will be a little different for the Duramax Drydene 400. All of the drivers will be split into two groups. The first group will run a single, car two-lap qualifier with their fastest time counting. The five fastest drivers will move on to the final round of qualifying. This process will repeat with the drivers in Group B with their five fastest advancing to the next stage of qualifying. The final round will be another single, car two-lap qualifier that will determine the race grid for the first five rows of Sunday’s race including pole position.

Kyle Larson is favored to win, installed at +450 on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by William Byron and Chase Elliot at +900. Last year’s race winner Alex Bowman is in tow at +1000.

Here’s a look at the full entry list for the Duramax Drydene 400, which we’ll update with the official starting lineup when qualifying wraps on Saturday.

2022 Duramax Drydene 400 Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Ryan Preece 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Josh Bilicki 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

