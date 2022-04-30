The boxing world is coming off of a big weekend that saw Tyson Fury box in his potential last match. This weekend looks to follow up with a huge PPV from Matchroom Boxing. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will fight for the undisputed women’s lightweight title. The eight-match card gets started at 7:30 p.m. ET with ringwalks for the main event expected to take place at 10:15 p.m. ET. This is subject to change based on the length of the matches preceding it. The PPV will be available on DAZN.

This fight has settled pretty close at DraftKings Sportsbook. Taylor is the slight underdog with +115 odds which makes Serrano the favorite installed at -140.

Taylor enters the fight ranked No. 1 in The Ring’s pound-for-pound rankings while Serrano ranks No. 3. Taylor is 20-0 and has successfully defended the undisputed crown five straight fights. Serrano is 42-1-1 and has moved up from featherweight where she dominated the division for five years.

