Full undercard for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano women’s lightweight title fight

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Katie Taylor faces Amanda Serrano in the women’s lightweight title bout on April 30.

By TeddyRicketson
Katie Taylor of Ireland participates in a public workout prior to their World Lightweight Title fight against Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico (not pictured) at Madison Square Garden on April 27, 2022 in New York, New York. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Matchroom Boxing will hold its next PPV on Saturday, April 30th. Madison Square Garden in New York, New York will play host to the event. There is an eight-fight card that includes three title fights. The night will be headlined by a huge main event. Katie Taylor will take on Amanda Serrano for the undisputed women’s lightweight title. The PPV will start at 7:30 p.m. ET with the ring walks for the main event tentatively scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET. They are subject to change and depend on the length of the undercard.

The main event opened pretty close at DraftKings Sportsbook. Taylor is the slight underdog with +110 odds which makes Serrano the favorite installed at -135. Taylor is 20-0 and ranked No. 1 on The Ring’s pound-for-pound list. Serrano is 42-1-1 and ranks No. 3 on the list.

The card also features a battle for the top of the women’s super middleweight division. Elin Cederroos puts her WBA and IBF titles on the line against Franchón Crews-Dezurn, who puts her WBC and WBO titles. The winner will claim the undisputed super middleweight title. Crews-Dezurn is a -145 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Cederroos is a +120 underdog.

Full Card for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

  • Main event: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano; for the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF women’s lightweight titles
  • Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith; Super welterweight
  • Franchon Crews Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos; for the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF women’s super middleweight titles
  • Galal Yafai vs. Miguel Cartagena; WBC international flyweight title
  • Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez; Welterweight
  • Khalil Coe vs. William Langston; Light heavyweight
  • Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker; for the vacant WBA continental Americas middleweight title
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis; Women’s featherweight

