Full undercard for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano women’s lightweight title fight

Matchroom Boxing will hold its next PPV on Saturday, April 30th. Madison Square Garden in New York, New York will play host to the event. There is an eight-fight card that includes three title fights. The night will be headlined by a huge main event. Katie Taylor will take on Amanda Serrano for the undisputed women’s lightweight title. The PPV will start at 7:30 p.m. ET with the ring walks for the main event tentatively scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET. They are subject to change and depend on the length of the undercard.

The main event opened pretty close at DraftKings Sportsbook. Taylor is the slight underdog with +110 odds which makes Serrano the favorite installed at -135. Taylor is 20-0 and ranked No. 1 on The Ring’s pound-for-pound list. Serrano is 42-1-1 and ranks No. 3 on the list.

The card also features a battle for the top of the women’s super middleweight division. Elin Cederroos puts her WBA and IBF titles on the line against Franchón Crews-Dezurn, who puts her WBC and WBO titles. The winner will claim the undisputed super middleweight title. Crews-Dezurn is a -145 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Cederroos is a +120 underdog.

Full Card for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano