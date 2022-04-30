Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano live stream: How to watch women’s lightweight title bout via live online stream

Matchroom Boxing brings its next boxing PPV to you live on Saturday, April 30th. The eight-match card will get started at 7:30 p.m. ET and will take place at Madison Square Garden. The main event of the evening will feature Katie Taylor taking on Amanda Serrano for the undisputed women’s lightweight championship. The ringwalks for the main event are expected to take place around 10:15 p.m. ET but that depends on the lengths of the fights preceding it. The PPV will only be available on DAZN.

Taylor puts her undefeated streak on the line for this fight. She enters with a 20-0 record with six victories by knockout. Taylor has had six unanimous decision victories in a row. Her last fight was in December of 2021 against Firuza Sharipova. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Taylor enters as the slight underdog with +110 odds.

Serrano is the veteran of the two competitors coming in with a 42-1-1 record and has 12 knockout victories. She is 15-0-1 in her last 16 fights. Most recently, she secured the unanimous decision victory over Miriam Gutierrez in December of 2021. Serrano is the slight favorite with -135 odds.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Full Card for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano