What time will Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight start on Saturday, April 30

This weekend has a big PPV from Matchroom Boxing. Madison Square Garden will host the event on Saturday, April 30th. The main event will feature Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano boxing for the undisputed women’s lightweight title. The eight-match card gets started at 7:30 p.m. ET with ringwalks for the main event expected to take place at 10:15 p.m. ET. This is subject to change based on the length of the matches preceding it. The PPV will be available on DAZN.

Serrano is the veteran of the two competitors coming in with a 42-1-1 record and has 12 knockout victories. She is 15-0-1 in her last 16 fights. Most recently, she secured the unanimous decision victory over Miriam Gutierrez in December of 2021. Serrano is the slight favorite with -135 odds.

Taylor puts her undefeated streak on the line for this fight. She enters with a 20-0 record with six victories by knockout. Taylor has had six unanimous decision victories in a row. Her last fight was in December of 2021 against Firuza Sharipova. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Taylor enters as the slight underdog with +110 odds.

Full Card