How much are Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano getting paid for Saturday’s lightweight title bout

Women’s boxing gets an unprecedented spotlight on Saturday evening as undisputed lightweight champ Katie Taylor puts her titles on the line against Amanda Serrano. The fighters headline a DAZN pay-per-view card at Madison Square Garden and it is the first ever combat sports event at the historic arena to be headlined by women.

Taylor enters the fight with a 20-0 record and holding the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles. She has made five straight successful defenses of those belts, and most recently won a unanimous decision over Firuza Sharipova in December.

Serrano is 42-1-1 and making a move up from featherweight to challenge Taylor. Serrano has won 28 straight fights and currently holds WBC and WBO titles in the featherweight division. The Ring ranks Taylor first and Serrano third in their pound-for-pound rankings.

This is one of the biggest fights in recent women’s boxing history, and the hype has suggested historic paydays for the two women. It is not entirely clear exactly how much, but Serrano hype man Jake Paul has previously claimed the two women are “getting paid in the seven figures.” In an interview on The MMA Hour, Paul suggested both women were getting seven figure guarantees plus a cut of PPV sales. The fight can be purchased on DAZN for $19.99 or through traditional cable for $24.99.

Notably, Paul has managed to insert himself further into the mix while potentially offering a boost to Serrano. Paul and Eddie Hearn (Taylor’s promoter) came to an agreement on a $1 million wager on the winner. Paul said that if/when Serrano wins, he would give the money to her.