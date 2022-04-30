 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are facing off on Saturday in a female lighweight title bout. We’ll be updating round by round.

By TeddyRicketson and David Fucillo
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano attend Light the Empire State Building in advance of the World Female Lightweight Titles from Madison Square Garden at The Empire State Building on April 26, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Matchroom Boxing brings a huge boxing main event to their PPV on Saturday, April 30th. The eight-match card will get started at 7:30 p.m. ET and will take place at Madison Square Garden. The main event of the evening will be one of the biggest in history. Katie Taylor will face Amanda Serrano for the Undisputed Female Lightweight Title. The ringwalks for the main event are expected to take place around 10:15 p.m. ET but that depends on the lengths of the fights preceding it.

Katie Taylor is the slight underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook with +115 odds. Serrano is the narrow favorite installed at -140. The full card is as follows:

Prelims (DAZN and YouTube, 4:30 pm ET)

  • Austin Williams (10-0, 8 KO) vs Chordale Booker (17-0, 7 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Reshat Mati UD-8 Joe Eli Hernandez (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)
  • Skye Nicolson UD-6 Paisley Davis (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)
  • Khalil Coe UD-6 William Langston (58-56, 59-55, 60-54)

Main Card (DAZN, 7:30 pm ET)

  • Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KO) vs Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds, for Taylor’s undisputed championship (WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles)
  • Jessie Vargas (29-3-2, 11 KO) vs Liam Smith (30-3-1, 17 KO), junior middleweights, 12 rounds
  • Franchon Crews-Dezurn (7-1, 2 KO) vs Elin Cederroos (8-0, 4 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds, for undisputed championship (Crews-Dezurn’s WBC and WBO titles and Cederroos’ WBA and IBF titles)
  • Galal Yafai (1-0, 1 KO) vs Miguel Cartagena (17-6-1, 8 KO), flyweights, 10 rounds

We’ll be posting full scores and results for the main event below.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD

