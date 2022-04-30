Who will Katie Taylor fight next after beating Amanda Serrano at MSG

What a fight! Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano left it all out in the ring Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in what will probably end up being the fight of the year. Taylor won a split decision over Serrano to retain her undisputed lightweight title. The final scorecards were 97-93 and 96-93 for Taylor and 96-94 for Serrano.

The question as to what’s next shouldn’t be complicated. We need to see Taylor and Serrano run this thing back for a rematch. The two fighters join Claressa Shields in the discussion for best pound-for-pound women boxers in the world. They sold out Madison Square Garden and became the first women to main event a combat sport event at MSG.

Given how entertaining this fight was and the limited options in the lightweight division, I don’t think anybody should be surprised to see them face off again later this year. This was the best fight we’ve seen in 2022, and it would only be fitting to see the two women end the year with another entertaining bout.