Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez odds: How odds have settled for junior lightweight bout

We break down the odds as Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez enter the ring to fight for the junior lightweight title.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Oscar Valdez (L) and Shakur Stevenson (R) pose ahead of their WBC and WBO super featherweight championship at The MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Boxing returns to Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 30th as Top Rank Boxing holds its next big boxing card. The MGM Grand Garden Arena will play host to the nine-bout card. The action will get started at 9:00 p.m. ET and the ringwalks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 11:15 p.m. ET.

The main event for the evening will feature Shakur Stevenson taking on Oscar Valdez for the WBC and WBO junior lightweight titles. The event will air on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the UK.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Stevenson is the favorite with -750 odds. He is 17-0 and defending his WBO title, which he won off of Jamel Herring last October. Valdez is the underdog installed at +475. He is 30-0 and coming off a successful defense of his WBC title over Robson Conceição. The winner of this bout will claim the vacant The Ring junior lightweight title.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

