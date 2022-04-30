Full undercard for Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez junior lightweight fight

Top Rank Boxing will hold its next boxing card on Saturday, April 30th. The championship card will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There will be nine fights and they will get started at 9 p.m. ET.

The main event for the evening will feature Shakur Stevenson taking on Oscar Valdez for the WBC and WBO Super Featherweight Titles. The ringwalks for the main event are expected to get started around 10:15 p.m. ET, but that is subject to change depending on the length of the bouts preceding it. The event will air on both ESPN and ESPN+.

The undercard is not a big one, but does include Nico Ali Walsh, who is a grandson of Muhammad Ali. And Keyshawn Davis is a notable prospect in the junior welterweight division.

Full Card for Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez