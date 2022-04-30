Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez live stream: How to watch junior lightweight title bout via live online stream

Top Rank Boxing brings its next big boxing card to you live on Saturday, April 30th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will get started at 9 p.m. ET and will consist of nine boxing bouts. The main event for the evening is highlighted by Shakur Stevenson taking on Oscar Valdez for the WBC and WBO Super Featherweight Titles. The ringwalks for the main event are expected to get started around 10:30 p.m. ET, but that is subject to change depending on the length of the bouts preceding it. The card will air on both ESPN and ESPN+.

Valdez is also undefeated heading into this fight. He is 30-0 with 23 knockout victories. Valdez last fought in September of 2021. He came away with the unanimous decision victory over Robson Conceicao. Valdez is the underdog with +475 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stevenson is putting his undefeated 17-0 record on the line in this fight. He has nine victories by knockout. Most recently, he fought Jamel Herring in October of 2021. Stevenson came away with the 10th round knockout victory which was his first decision by knockout since June of 2020. He is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -750 odds.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+. If you don’t have ESPN on cable, you can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Full Card for Shakur Stevenson VS. Oscar Valdez