What time will Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez fight start on Saturday

Top Rank Boxing will hold a boxing card on Saturday, April 30th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will get started at 9 p.m. ET and will consist of nine matches. The main event for the evening will feature Shakur Stevenson taking on Oscar Valdez for the WBC and WBO Super Featherweight Titles. The ringwalks for the main event are expected to get started around 10:30 p.m. ET, but that is subject to change depending on the length of the bouts preceding it. The full card will air on both ESPN and ESPN+.

Stevenson is putting his undefeated 17-0 record on the line in this fight. He has nine victories by knockout. Most recently, he fought Jamel Herring in October of 2021. Stevenson came away with the 10th round knockout victory which was his first decision by knockout since June of 2020. He is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -600 odds.

Valdez is also undefeated heading into this fight. He is 30-0 with 23 knockout victories. Valdez last fought in September of 2021. He came away with the unanimous decision victory over Robson Conceicao. Valdez is the underdog with +425 odds.

Full Card