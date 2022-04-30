How much are Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez getting paid for Saturday’s junior lightweight title bout

Top Rank Boxing brings its next PPV to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 30th. The nine-bout PPV will get started at 9 p.m. ET and will air on both ESPN and ESPN+. The main event for the evening will feature Shakur Stevenson taking on Oscar Valdez for the WBC and WBO Super Featherweight Titles.

Stevenson is set to come away with a lot of money from this PPV, per Total Sportal. He was guaranteed $500,000 for the fight while Valdez will earn a base of $375,000. The competitors will also share the PPV revenue with 70% going to Stevenson and 30% going to Valdez. In total, if PPV revenue comes in as expected, Stevenson can come away with a cool $1 million while Valdez will max out at a take-home of $500,000.

On the chance that PPV sales don’t go how they are expected, Stevenson’s max payday would cap around $700k while Valdes would bring in $450k.