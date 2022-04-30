Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

There will be a big super featherweight title fight on Saturday, April 30th. The MGM Grand Garden Arena will play host to a big PPV that will begin at 9 p.m. ET. The main event of the night will feature Shakur Stevenson facing Oscar Valdez for the WBC and WBO Super Featherweight Titles. The ringwalks for the main event are expected to get started around 10:30 p.m. ET, but that is subject to change depending on the length of the bouts preceding it.
Stevenson is a big favorite with -600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook while Valdez is the underdog installed at +425. Here’s the full card
Prelims (ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET)
- Raymond Muratalla (13-0, 11 KO) vs Jeremy Hill (16-2, 11 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
- Andres Cortes (16-0, 9 KO) vs Alexis del Bosque (18-5-1, 9 KO), junior lightweights, 8 rounds
- Troy Isley (4-0, 2 KO) vs Anthony Hannah (3-2, 2 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds
- Abdullah Mason (1-0, 1 KO) vs Luciano Ramos (1-2, 0 KO), lightweights, 4 rounds
- Antoine Cobb (1-0, 1 KO) vs Jaylan Phillips (1-2, 1 KO), junior welterweights, 4 rounds
Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)
- Oscar Valdez (30-0, 23 KO) vs Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds, for Valdez’s WBC and Stevenson’s WBO titles
- Keyshawn Davis (4-0, 3 KO) vs Esteban Sanchez (18-1, 8 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
- Nico Ali Walsh (4-0, 3 KO) vs Alejandro Ibarra (7-1, 2 KO), middleweights, 4 rounds
We’ll update with results as they come in.