Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

There will be a big super featherweight title fight on Saturday, April 30th. The MGM Grand Garden Arena will play host to a big PPV that will begin at 9 p.m. ET. The main event of the night will feature Shakur Stevenson facing Oscar Valdez for the WBC and WBO Super Featherweight Titles. The ringwalks for the main event are expected to get started around 10:30 p.m. ET, but that is subject to change depending on the length of the bouts preceding it.

Stevenson is a big favorite with -600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook while Valdez is the underdog installed at +425. Here’s the full card

Prelims (ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET)

Raymond Muratalla (13-0, 11 KO) vs Jeremy Hill (16-2, 11 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds

Andres Cortes (16-0, 9 KO) vs Alexis del Bosque (18-5-1, 9 KO), junior lightweights, 8 rounds

Troy Isley (4-0, 2 KO) vs Anthony Hannah (3-2, 2 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds

Abdullah Mason (1-0, 1 KO) vs Luciano Ramos (1-2, 0 KO), lightweights, 4 rounds

Antoine Cobb (1-0, 1 KO) vs Jaylan Phillips (1-2, 1 KO), junior welterweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)

Oscar Valdez (30-0, 23 KO) vs Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds, for Valdez’s WBC and Stevenson’s WBO titles

Keyshawn Davis (4-0, 3 KO) vs Esteban Sanchez (18-1, 8 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds

Nico Ali Walsh (4-0, 3 KO) vs Alejandro Ibarra (7-1, 2 KO), middleweights, 4 rounds

We’ll update with results as they come in.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez round-by-round results

