Who will Shakur Stevenson fight next after beating Oscar Valdez

In a dominating performance from Las Vegas, Shakur Stevenson won a impressive unanimous decision over fellow undefeated junior lightweight champion Oscar Valdez on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

But who will the 18-0 champion at 130 lbs., now firmly established as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, take on in his next matchup?

After the fight, Stevenson was asked about possibly moving up to lightweight to take on Devin Haney. He said he had much respect for Haney, but wouldn’t be afraid to “line it up” if that’s the best bout for him.

As far as unification at 130 lbs., IBF champion Kenichi Ogawa might be an option as well. Stevenson would enter with the WBO and WBC belts, as well as the lineal championship from Ring Magazine. Ogawa is 28-1-1, but is taking on unified lightweight champion George Kambosos in Australia next.

It does seem like the options at 135 lbs. are better than those at 130 lbs., so look for Stevenson to possibly take one more paycheck at the weight he’s most comfortable, but then set up a mega-fight at 135. Perhaps a catchweight battle?