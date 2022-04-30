Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Saturday, April 30

The MLB will have a full slate of games on deck for today as it closes out the month of April. That means there’s plenty of options for you to get the right lineups in DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Saturday, April 30.

Angels vs. White Sox, 4:05 p.m. ET

OF Mike Trout ($6,000)

1B Shohei Ohtani ($5,800)

OF Taylor Ward ($5,400)

The Los Angeles Angels opened its four-game series at the Chicago White Sox with a 5-1 victory on Friday and will be back at it again this afternoon. It’d be a very good move to consider the heart of the order for your DFS lineup today.

Trout is starting to heat up at the plate and has blasted three home runs over the past week. Ohtani has a hot bat at the moment, going 5-10 at the plate over his last two outings with a homer, four runs, two RBI, and a stolen base. Ward has been averaging 14.1 fantasy points per game and had a monster outing yesterday, going 3-5 with a dinger and two RBI.

Rays vs. Twins, 4:10 p.m. ET

SS Wander Franco ($5,700)

2B Brandon Lowe ($4,900)

3B Yandy Diaz ($4,300)

The Tampa Bay Rays opened its series against the Minnesota Twins with a 6-1 victory and will look to keep it rolling this afternoon.

As always, Franco is someone to strongly consider for your lineup. He earned 17 fantasy points last night, going 2-4 with a double, an RBI, and a stolen base. Lowe broke out of a hitting slump last night with a double and a stolen base while Diaz is 4-7 at the plate in his last two games. There’s a lot of value with this stack so consider it today.

Yankees vs. Royals, 7:10 p.m. ET

OF Aaron Judge ($5,500)

1B Anthony Rizzo ($5,200)

IF DJ LeMahieu ($4,800)

The New York Yankees slugged their way to a 12-2 win over the Kansas City Royals last night and will get an opportunity to do it again tonight.

Judge is really starting to swing it as he’s gone deep in three of his last our outings and have accumulated eight RBI in the process. Rizzo leads the league in homers with nine and went yard once again in last night’s victory. He’s averaging DFS users 12 fantasy points a game. LeMahieu is batting .324 for the year and went 2-4 last night with a double and an RBI. Expect him to put together a similar effort.