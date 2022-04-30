Full schedule for Capitals vs. Panthers in first round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The President’s Cup winners unexpectedly came out of South Florida this year, and they’ll take on Alex Ovechkin and the 2018 Stanley Cup Champions in the Washington Capitals in the first round of the 2022 Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Caps (44-26-12) have lost four of their last five, but had won six of the previous seven to lock up a spot in the last 16. The captain Ovechkin finished the season with 90 points in 77 games, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov added 77 points as well to a dynamic offense that can struggle with depth. With a goal difference of 39 on the season (268 GF, 239 GA), they’ll still be significant underdogs to a team that hasn’t won a playoff series this millennium.

The Panthers (58-18-6) became the first NHL team to clinch a playoff spot in early April and will enter the postseason with the best record in the Eastern Conference. Florida had a strong end to their regular season and is among the favorites to win it all as we get into postseason play. Jonathan Huberdeau leads the team with 115 points with a whopping 85 assists, which leads the league. Florida has not been excellent in the goaltending department this season as they’re set to rely on veteran Sergei Bobrovsky.

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes schedule

Tuesday, May 3: Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2, SN360, TVA Sports

Thursday, May 5: Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m., TBS, SN360, TVA Sports

Saturday, May 7: Florida at Washington, 1 p.m., ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Monday, May 9: Florida at Washington, 7 p.m., TBS, SN1, TVA Sports

* Wednesday, May 11: Washington at Florida TBD

* Friday, May 13: Florida at Washington TBD

* Sunday, May 15: Washington at Florida TBD

*if necessary