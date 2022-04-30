Full schedule for Penguins vs. Rangers in first round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The New York Rangers will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Rangers weren’t able to claim the No. 1 seed in the East out of the Metro division, which went to the Carolina Hurricanes. Let’s take a look at the full schedule for the Penguins-Rangers series in the first round.

The Rangers have technically made the postseason just once in the past four seasons. Qualifying this year makes it two in the past five. This is the first team that feels like a contender since the Henrik Lundqvist, Martin St. Louis, Alain Vigneault-John Tortorella days. Gerard Gallant was brought in this season after being let go by the Vegas Golden Knights (for whatever reason). He was able to right the ship pretty quickly, leading the Rangers to a second-place finish with 50+ wins.

The team is led by LW Artemi Panarin, C Mika Zibanejad and D Adam Fox. Oh, and a little goalie named Igor Shesterkin, who was in the MVP conversation for parts of this season. Shesterkin should run away with the Vezina Trophy this season, finishing first in GAA and save percentage. The key to the Rangers playoff run may be LW Chris Kreider, who had a career-high 52 goals this season. If he can stay hot and keep finding the back of the net, it could help the Rangers get back to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2014.

The Penguins did finish the season with a +47 goal differential, (269 GF, 222 GA), with centers Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel both finishing the season on 84 points. While the Pens are third in the NHL on the penalty kill, they aren’t truly elite in any other category statistically. Goaltender Tristan Jarry has yet to win a playoff series in his career, and the Pens will be an underdog in this one as well.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, May 3: Pittsburgh vs. New York, 7:00 p.m., ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports

Game 2: Thursday, May 5: Pittsburgh vs. New York, 7:00 p.m., TNT, SN360, TVA Sports

Game 3: Saturday, May 7: New York vs. Pittsburgh, 7:00 p.m., TNT, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Game 4: Monday, May 9: New York vs. Pittsburgh, 7:00 p.m., ESPN, SN1, TVA Sports

* Game 5: Wednesday, May 11: Pittsburgh vs. New York TBD

* Game 6: Friday, May 13: New York vs. Pittsburgh TBD

* Game 7: Sunday, May 15: Pittsburgh vs. New York TBD

*if necessary