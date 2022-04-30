Full schedule for Predators vs. Avalanche in first round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Intro

The Predators will head to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. They are one of five teams from the Central Division to make the postseason and will come in as [the first wild card or the second wild card in the Western Conference]. Nashville was a Cup finalist in 2017, but haven’t advanced past the first round since 2018. The Predators are +2000 to win the Conference and +4500 to win the Cup.

Defenseman Roman Josi had one of best seasons by a blue liner in almost 30 years. With 23 goals and 72 assists heading into Friday, Josi became the first 20-70 defenseman in the NHL since Ray Bourque did it for the Boston Bruins in 1993-94. The big question mark in Nashville is the status of goalie Juuse Saros. Reports are the goalie has an ankle sprain and his availability for the first round is in question.

The Avalanche claimed the top spot in the Western Conference heading into the playoffs as one of the favorites to win it all this postseason. Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper has been among the best at his position in terms of save percentage this season, and Cale Makar might be the best defenseman in the game right now. Mikko Rantanen missed some time at the end of the regular season with an illness but is the team’s leading goal scorer.

Game 1: Tuesday, May 3: Nashville vs. Colorado, 9:30 p.m., ESPN, SNE, SN360, TVA

Game 2: Thursday, May 5: Nashville vs. Colorado, 9:30 p.m., TNT, SNE, SN360, TVA

Game 3: Saturday, May 7: Colorado vs. Nashville, 4:30 p.m., TNT, Sportsnet, TVA

Game 4: Monday, May 9: Colorado vs. Nashville, 9:30 p.m., ESPN, SN1, TVA

* Game 5: Wednesday, May 11: Nashville vs. Colorado TBD

* Game 6: Friday, May 13: Colorado vs. Nashville TBD

* Game 7: Sunday, May 15: Nashville vs. Colorado TBD

*if necessary