Full schedule for Stars vs. Flames in first round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Pacific Division winners will take on a wild card team from the Central Division in the opening round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Dallas Stars take on the Calgary Flames starting on Tuesday in Alberta, Canada.

The Stars missed out on the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, but managed to do enough this year to claim[the first wild card in the Western Conference. Dallas is +2000 to win the conference and +4500 to win the Stanley Cup.

The 2020 Stanley Cup finalists are the only team in the postseason with a negative goal differential at a -8, and a road record under .500 (19-20-2). On the bright side, Jason Robertson scored 40 goals for the Stars and goalie Jake Oettinger took great strides to get Dallas on track after starting goalie Braden Holtby was injured.

The Flames are back in the playoffs after falling short last season, and they’re among the favorites heading into postseason play. Calgary has one of the best offenses in the NHL along with one of the top goaltenders in Jacob Markstrom. Johnny Gaudreau is among the best point scorers in the league, so this is a fairly balanced team primed for a potential deep playoff run.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames schedule (all times ET)

Game 1: Tuesday, May 3: Dallas vs. Calgary, 10:00 p.m., ESPN2, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA

Game 2: Thursday, May 5: Dallas vs. Calgary, 10:00 p.m., TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA

Game 3: Saturday, May 7: Calgary vs. Dallas, 9:30 p.m., TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA

Game 4: Monday, May 9: Calgary vs. Dallas, 9:30 p.m., TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA

* Game 5: Wednesday, May 11: Dallas vs. Calgary TBD

* Game 6: Friday, May 13: Calgary vs. Dallas TBD

* Game 7: Sunday, May 15: Dallas vs. Calgary TBD

*if necessary