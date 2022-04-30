Full schedule for Blues vs. Wild in first round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild will meet in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. Both franchises are coming off first-round losses in last year’s postseason as they gear up for a potential playoff run.

St. Louis has one of the best offenses in the NHL in terms of goals scored per game with Vladimir Tarasenko as the team’s top goal scorer and points leader. The Blues have been excellent taking advantage of power plays this season, and that could play a significant role as the Wild are among the league leaders in penalty minutes. Ville Husso has likely overtaken the top spot at goaltender, but St. Louis has a capable second option with Jordan Binnington.

The Wild excel on the offensive end as well, so there should be plenty of goals scored in this series. Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota in the major scoring statistics, and his points and goals numbers rank among the best in the NHL this season. The Wild made a trade at the deadline to bring in goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who took home the Vezina Trophy in 2021.

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild schedule (all times ET)

Game 1: Monday, May 2, 9:30 p.m. St. Louis vs. Minnesota, ESPN, SN360, TVA

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4, 9:30 p.m. St. Louis vs. Minnesota ESPN, SN360, TVA

Game 3: Friday, May 6, 9:30 p.m. Minnesota vs. St. Louis TNT, SN360, TVA

Game 4: Sunday, May 8, 4:30 p.m. Minnesota vs. St. Louis TBS, SN360, TVA

* Game 5: Tuesday, May 10 TBD St. Louis vs. Minnesota TBD

* Game 6: Thursday, May 12 TBD Minnesota vs. St. Louis TBD

* Game 7: Saturday, May 14 TBD St. Louis vs. Minnesota TBD

*if necessary