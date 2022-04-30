Full schedule for Kings vs. Oilers in first round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are set to get their Western Conference first round matchup started with Edmonton as the favorites to come out of this series according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Kings have not been in the playoffs since the 2017-18 season, and they finished off their regular season strong. Los Angeles ranks in the middle of the pack offensively in terms of goals per game, and their top scorer during the regular season was Anze Kopitar, who did most of his damage in assists, while Adrian Kempe was the top goal scorer. The Kings strength comes on defense, ranking inside the top 10 in goals allowed per game.

The Oilers haven’t gotten past the first round of the playoffs since the 2016-17 season. Edmonton is led by their offense, highlighted by one of the best players in the sport in Connor McDavid, who led the NHL in points during the regular season. Leon Draisaitl and McDavid combine for the best duo in the league. Goaltending made a significant improvement over the course of the season, but that could be the team’s biggest concern in playoff time.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers schedule

Game 1: Monday, May 2, 10:00 p.m. Los Angeles at Edmonton, ESPN2, SN, CBC, TVA

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4, 10:00 p.m. Los Angeles at Edmonton ESPN2, SN, CBC, TVA Game 3: Friday, May 6, 10:00 p.m. Edmonton at Los Angeles TBS, SN, CBC, TVA

Game 4: Sunday, May 8, 10:00 p.m. Edmonton at Los Angeles TBS, SN, CBC, TVA

* Game 5: Tuesday, May 10 TBD Los Angeles at Edmonton TBD

* Game 6: Thursday, May 12 TBD Edmonton at Los Angeles TBD

* Game 7: Saturday, May 14 TBD Los Angeles at Edmonton TBD

*if necessary