Favorite to win Bruins vs. Hurricanes series in first round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

In an Eastern Conference division crossover showdown, the Boston Bruins will head to Raleigh to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Canes finished the season on top of the Metropolitan Division, while the Bruins finished fourth in the Atlantic and qualified via the wild card slot.

Bruins vs. Hurricanes odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston: -105

Carolina: -115

The Pick: Carolina -115

The Hurricanes are one of the best teams in the East, and are playing their best hockey at the right time, but the only reason this is nearly an even series is the health of Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen. But his backup and Antti Raanta is also very solid (2.45 GAA, .912 save percentage), and the Canes allowed a league-low 202 goals this season. It’s better if Andersen is back there, but the Canes should win this series either way.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.