Favorite to win Penguins vs. Rangers series in first round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The team without home ice advantage is the betting favorite in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Rangers starting Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

We take a look at the series matchup pricing below.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Pittsburgh: -115

New York: -105

The Pick: Rangers -105

This line is a bit surprising considering that both Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp appear to be healthy despite being injury scratches for the last game of the season on Friday. But the age of the top lines of the Pens, and the fact they haven’t reached the second round since 2018, both seem to be working against road team.

We’ll take NYR at home, and having that seventh game on home ice could be the difference maker here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.